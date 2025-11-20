Three major pest control companies agree to over $3 million settlement over allegations of improper hazardous waste disposal

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three major pest control companies agreed to a $3.15 million settlement with 12 California District Attorney's Offices over alleged unlawful disposals of pesticides and hazardous waste as well as failures to protect consumer's personal information.

The companies -Clark Pest Control of Stockton (Clark), Orkin Services of California (Orkin), and Crane Pest Control (Crane)- are all owned by Georgia-based Rollins Inc. and operate more than 70 facilities across the state.

Under the stipulated agreement, all three companies are required to pay a total of $3,150,000 which includes $2,017,000 in civil penalties, $400,000 in supplemental environmental compliance projects, $333,000 in investigative costs, and $400,000 in credit for supplemental environmental compliance measures shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Chase Mole & Gopher Repellant at Orkin in Camarillo courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Of that statewide settlement, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office shared they will receive $125,000 in penalties and $26,880 in investigate costs.

Phantom Termiticide/Insecticide found in a trash bin at Orkin in Camarillo courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney's Offices in San Mateo County and Contra Costa counties began the investigation in 2021 and from March of 2021 through February of 2022, several other District Attorneys' Offices throughout the state, including the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, made unannounced compliance waste audits of 40 dumpsters at 22 separate Clark and Orkin facilities explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release.

A waste audit at Clark Pest Control in Newbury Park courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The inspections uncovered thousands of unlawfully disposed pesticide liquids, powders, foams, baits, pellets, and aerosal sprays along with other hazardous waste including batteries, electronics, hand sanitizer, caulking, adhesives, and cleaning solutions detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Collected samples of Termidor and Patrol Insecticide from Orkin in Camarillo courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Ventura County was one of the counties where unannounced audits occurred, and those findings

reinforced the need for stronger compliance," shared Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko. "This case reflects the effective coordination among District Attorneys’ Offices statewide to protect our environment and ensure companies follow the law."

Selontra Rodent Bait found in trash from Clark Pest Control in Newbury Park courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, investigators also found thousands of improperly discarded customer records that are required to have been made unreadable before disposal under California's consumer privacy laws.

Clark and Orkin cooperated with prosecutors after being notified of the violations and took steps to improve waste disposal and consumer protection policies noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Selontra Rodent Bait in marked evidence jars from Clark Pest Control in Newbury Park courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Thursday's settlement also requires all three companies to make the following operational reforms for a period of no less than five years: