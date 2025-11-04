Two teens hospitalized with stab wounds after house party fight Saturday in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – Two teens were hospitalized with stab wounds in connection with a fight at a house party Saturday.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, at 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a female teenager who was the victim of a stabbing in the 1100 block of North 6th place stated a press release Monday from the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Within minutes, dispatchers received a call about a second female teenager in the same area who was also the victim of a stabbing shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Both teens were located and transported to the hospital and are in stable condition added the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, the stabbings were found to be connected to a fight at a nearby house party and the suspect for the first stabbing is described as a 15-year-old female while the suspect for the second stabbing is described as male teenager.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or via email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.