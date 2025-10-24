Ventura County Voting Centers to Open Saturday and Stay Open Through Election Day

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Nine voting information centers will open on Saturday, Oct. 25, across Ventura County ahead of the Nov. 4 statewide Special Election and details on how to find the one closest to you can be found below.

Nine more voting information centers will open the next Saturday, Nov. 1 and all of the voting centers will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Nov. 3 where the voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Election Day on Nov. 4 stated a press release from the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters.

A full list of Ventura County Voting Centers is available here in English and Spanish.

"With this being a special election, the vote center locations may be different from those used in past elections," noted County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, Michelle Ascencion. "Please check your County Voter Information Guide, the insert in your vote by mail ballot, or the County Elections website at Vote.VenturaCounty.gov, to find the list of vote center sites that are opening this week."

Voting Centers are different than traditional polling places because Voting Centers issue multiple types of ballots to accomodate voters detailed the Clerk-Recorder's Office of Ventura County.

There are up to ten days of early voting available before Election Day for voters with questions or would like additional assistance casting their ballot explained the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Each vote center also allows for curbside voting for those who have mobility issues and any voter can receive on-on-one assistance from a staff member at a voting center added the Clerk-Recorder.

Additional accommodations are available for voters including the use of a ballot marking device, Remote Accessible Vote By Mail requests, and voter assistance in languages other than English shared the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

You can also register to vote and cast a provisional ballot at any voting center and once your registration is verified, your provisional ballot will be counted as a regular ballot detailed the Clerk-Recorder for Ventura County.

"Since voters are not assigned to a specific location, they can select the Ventura County vote center that is most convenient for them to either vote in person or deliver their completed vote by mail ballot," Registrar Ascencion shared. "Vote by mail ballots can also be returned to an official Ventura County Elections ballot drop box or in the US Postal mail. Whether you vote by mail or go to a vote center to vote in person, the time is NOW to make your voice heard for the November 4th Statewide Special Election. Please contact us if you have any questions, we’re here to help."

Voters seeking more information can call the Elections Division at 805-654-2664 or through email at elections@venturacounty.gov or visit here.