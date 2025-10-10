Nathan Christian Toft arrested in connection with the imprisonment and sexual assault of a woman at his Thousand Oaks home

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, Nathan Christian Toft was arrested after a woman reported she was beaten and sexually assaulted while imprisoned at Toft's Thousand Oaks home.

On Oct. 7, patrol deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard for a woman claiming she had been beaten and sexually assaulted stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Friday.

An investigation into the woman's report lead to the discovery that 45-year-old Nathan Christian Toft had tied up the woman and confined her by force inside of his home in the 100 block of Helecho Court shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Toft had tortured the woman and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape and call 911.

Detectives secured a search warrant for Toft's home and the 45-year-old was located inside and arrested for felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic violence, torture, rape, criminal threats and other sexual assault-related charges detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Toft's bail has been set at $1,000,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Due to the nature of the incident, detectives believe that there may be additional witnesses and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Thousand Oaks Sexual Assault Unit's Detective Adriazen at 805-371-8397 or via email at Nicole.Adrianzen@venturacounty.gov.

Callers can provide their information while remaining anonymous by calling 800-222-8477.