Skip to Content
Ventura County

Nathan Christian Toft arrested in connection with the imprisonment and sexual assault of a woman at his Thousand Oaks home

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:58 pm
Published 2:13 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, Nathan Christian Toft was arrested after a woman reported she was beaten and sexually assaulted while imprisoned at Toft's Thousand Oaks home.

On Oct. 7, patrol deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard for a woman claiming she had been beaten and sexually assaulted stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Friday.

An investigation into the woman's report lead to the discovery that 45-year-old Nathan Christian Toft had tied up the woman and confined her by force inside of his home in the 100 block of Helecho Court shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Toft had tortured the woman and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape and call 911.

Detectives secured a search warrant for Toft's home and the 45-year-old was located inside and arrested for felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, domestic violence, torture, rape, criminal threats and other sexual assault-related charges detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Toft's bail has been set at $1,000,000 and his arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Due to the nature of the incident, detectives believe that there may be additional witnesses and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Thousand Oaks Sexual Assault Unit's Detective Adriazen at 805-371-8397 or via email at Nicole.Adrianzen@venturacounty.gov.

Callers can provide their information while remaining anonymous by calling 800-222-8477.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
domestic violence
felony false imprisonment
KEYT
Nathan Christian Toft
rape
sexual assault
thousand oaks
torture
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content