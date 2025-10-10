Eddie Alfredo Cortez charged with the sexual assault of an intoxicated person and kidnapping

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Eddie Alfredo Cortez of Oxnard has been charged with the sexual assault of an intoxicated person and kidnapping with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Cortez was arraigned on his felony charges on Oct. 2, and pled not guilty to all charged counts shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Sep. 11, deputies spoke with a 21-year-old Oxnard woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted by Cortez stated a press release Friday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives learned that Cortez had contacted the woman via social media before they first met and Cortez drove the woman to the 100 block of Island View Drive where they drank alcoholic beverages he had brought with him detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the woman began to fell nauseous, dizzy, and a loss of motor functions before Cortez sexually assaulted her.

Detectives obtained numerous items of evidence during their investigation that corroborated the woman's account added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Cortez was arrested on Sep. 30 for felony rape of an intoxicated person and kidnapping with the intent to commit a rape and search warrants at numerous locations resulted in the discovery of additional evidence related to the investigation shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Cortez is ongoing and investigators believe there may be additional sexual assault survivors noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information about Cortez or this case is asked to contact Detective Mitchell Peterson at 805-384-4728 or via email at mitchell.peterson@venturacounty.gov.

Cortez remains in custody and is next due in court for an early disposition hearing on Oct. 13 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.