Vista Real Charter High School Celebrates 20 Years of Personalized Learning in Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Vista Real Charter High School celebrated its 20th anniversary with a multi-day celebration in Oxnard this week.

Known as Viper Week, the school hosted students, staff, alumni, and community partners to celebrate the school's two decades of achievements.

Starting out with just 12 students, the school has expanded with now six campuses in six Ventura County locations: Ventura, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Camarillo, Santa Paula and Port Hueneme, thousands of graduates, and countless student success stories.

On Friday morning, a celebration was held at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center where folks enjoyed music, games, entertainment, food, and so much more! Pro Tem Mayor Gabe Teran presented Superintendent Corrine Manley and staff with an official proclamation recognizing two decades of the schools' success in the Ventura County community.

The school specializes in one-on-one personalized instruction, career training, life skills wraparound services to help students succeed. Their mascot – the viper – represents resilience, and their tendency to strike, and strike again.

“We are so excited to be celebrating 20 years in this incredible community. What started as a single

school has grown into six locations serving thousands of students who were searching for a high school

that truly meets them where they are,” said Corrine Manley, superintendent.

At the event, Students and staff rang the bells to honor the thousands of graduates who have crossed the stage at VRCHS since its opening in 2005.

To learn more about Vista Real Charter High School, visit their official website.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.