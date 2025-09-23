Oxnard man arrested for narcotics sales and weapons violations after three-month investigation

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, a 52-year-old Oxnard man was arrested for weapons and drug charges after a three-month investigation into suspected narcotics sales.

Detectives, deputies, and police officers served a search warrant on Sep. 19 at a home in the 2000 block of North Ventura Road in Oxnard after a three-month long investigation of suspected narcotics sales stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant resulted in the seizure of about 2.2 pounds of fentanyl, more than six ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, almost $11,000, and items associated with narcotics sales.

Investigators also discovered a loaded Winchester 30-30 lever-action rifle that was reported stolen out of Bakersfield, a 7.62 x 39 SKS rifle, and what appeared to be a puppy mill with 22 total dogs mostly confined to small crates inside of the apartment added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Oxnard Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the 11 adult dogs and 11 puppies and they were all taken to the Ventura County Animal Shelter where it was found that four of the dogs required immediate treatment for respiratory issues noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 52-year-old was arrested for possession of controlled substances for sale, possession of an assault rifle, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of stolen property, and resisting an officer shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation related to potential animal cruelty charges is ongoing added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.