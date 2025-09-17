18-Month Investigation Leads to the Arrest of Several Gang Members in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Over the course of 18 months, several individuals – all believed to be gang-affiliated – were arrested in Ventura County for various crimes including distribution of narcotics, illegal possession or/and transfer of firearms, and unlawful relations with a minor.

Beginning in early 2024, Special Crimes Unit detectives in Ventura County arrested two active gang members following an investigation into an Oxnard-based street gang suspected of illegal possession of firearms and distributing narcotics. As a result, detectives recovered three firearms and indicia (cannabis).

During another investigation in June 2024, a search warrant led to the recovery of four handguns, a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, 834.7 gross grams of cocaine, 248 gross grams of methamphetamine, indicia used for narcotics sales, and $21,000.00 of U.S Currency suspected to be proceeds of the narcotics sales at yet another gang member's residence.

Even more illegal firearms and narcotics were recovered in another 2024 investigation into a Ventura County criminal street gang and the Sureño prison gang. 85.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 pounds of ecstasy pills, $10,000 of U.S Currency suspected to be proceeds of the narcotics sales, ammunition and three handguns from a narcotics source of supply in Los Angeles County were found during that investigation.

To close out the year, Special Crimes Unit detectives initiated an investigation into a gang member working as a Sureño prison gang member on behalf of the Mexican mafia. Detectives seized 9.36 pounds of methamphetamine destined for Oxnard from one of the gang member's couriers.

Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Investigations continued into the Spring of 2025 where detectives arrested an additional 13 gang members through several search warrants in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. This final investigation uncovered twelve handguns, five rifles, two shotguns, 56 gross grams of cocaine, 439.3 gross grams of heroin, 293.3 gross grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, $107, 205.46 of U.S Currency suspected to be proceeds of narcotics sales, and one vehicle.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, three of the arrestees have entered guilty pleas and are now serving their sentences.

During one of the investigations, a gang member was found to had engaged in a unlawful sexual relationship with minor that lasted about five years. Another member was also arrested for having engaged in an online, sexual relationship with a minor with the intent to send, distribute or exhibit harmful or obscene material to the minor with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse.

Detectives concluded their investigations in late July 2025. As result, the following was seized:

· Twenty-two handguns · 43,618 gross grams of methamphetamine · Six rifles · 861 gross grams of ecstasy · Two shotguns · $138,298.46 U.S. currency · 912.7 gross grams of cocaine · One vehicle · 439.3 gross grams of heroin

