Ventura County

Do you know this man? Community asked to help identify patient at St. John’s Hospital in Oxnard

today at 11:06 am
Published 11:17 am

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Earlier this week, an unidentified man was brought to Dignity Health's St. John's Regional Medical Center and the hospital is turning to the public for help reuniting him with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. John's Medical Center at 805-988-2704.

On Sep. 10, around 2 a.m., a still-unidentified 55-year-old man was brought to the local medical center from where he was found in the 3000 block of Albany Drive in Oxnard.

The man has no identifying information but stands five foot four inches, weighs about 145 pounds, and has a small tattoo of the letter "J" on top of his left forearm which is pictured below.

Dignity Health's St. John's Regional Medical Center
Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

