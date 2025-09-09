Hector Prado of Thousand Oaks arrested in connection with kidnapping and sexual assault

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Hector Romeo Lopez Prado, 25, was arrested after a woman flagged down a deputy on Sunday and explained she had been kidnapped and escaped a possible sexual assault.

Detectives believe there may be additional sexual assault survivors or witnesses to Prado's actions and anyone with information in this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Amanda Salas at 805-371-8397 or via email at amanda.salas@venturacounty.gov.

Callers can report their information while remaining anonymous by contacting the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Sep. 7, a Sheriff's patrol sergeant was in the area of Rancho Road at Thousand Oaks Boulevard when he saw a 20-year-old Thousand Oaks woman in the roadway attempting to flag him down stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The woman explained that she had been kidnapped and driven to a remote area by a man, later identified as 25-year-old Hector Prado of Thousand Oaks, in an apparent attempt to sexually assault her detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the woman was able to escape after a short but violent struggle with her assailant and she was able provide important information about the attacker to law enforcement.

Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Hector Prado and a search warrant was granted and executed at his Thousand Oaks home in the 100 block of Tennyson Street explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared that Prado was located inside of the home at the time of the search and he was arrested for the following felony violations:

PC 207(a)- Kidnapping

PC 236- False Imprisonment by Violence

PC 220- Assault With the Intent to Commit Rape

PC 289(a)(1)- Sexual Penetration with Force

Prado was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura and his bail was set at $500,000 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sep. 9.