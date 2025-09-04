Newbury Park man arrested with over 60 firearms and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – A 42-year-old Newbury Park man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and a search of his home led to a lockdown of a nearby elementary school and resulted in the seizure of 62 firearms as well as tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In July of 2025, an alert citizen reported that a 42-year-old Newbury Park was carrying a concealed firearm stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The case was referred to Sheriff's Detectives who learned that the Newbury Park man had applied and was denied a concealed carry permit and through surveillance and "other investigative means" learned that the 42-year-old was likely in possession of firearms considered assault weapons under state law detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 22, detectives with the Sheriff's Gun Violence Reduction Program, the Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit, and the Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant of the man's person, home, and vehicles noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 42-year-old was found to have a loaded firearm and an extra loaded magazine during a search and when entering his home, a lockdown was put in effect for a nearby elementary school because of how close it was to the residence.

An additional 61 firearms, various firearm parts, and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered after a search of the home noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Many of the recovered firearms were unregistered, several were classified as assault weapons, and more evidence was uncovered that the 42-year-old may have been manufacturing firearms or firearms parts explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Newbury Park man was then arrested on multiple firearm-related charges and was released later the same day after posting bail shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 42-year-old is next due in court on Sep. 5, 2025, and while the investigation into his actions is still ongoing, deputies do not believe there is evidence of a broader threat to the public at this time added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.