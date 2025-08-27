Skip to Content
Ventura couple charged with real estate crimes including mortgage fraud and money laundering

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura couple Albino Manuel Mendoza and Maria Antonia Hernandez were charged with real estate crimes including mortgage fraud and money laundering.

In January of 2019, Mendoza allegedly made false statements that caused a woman to relinquish her home in Oxnard stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office detailed that in July of 2021, Mendoza and his wife, Maria Hernandez, allegedly obtained a mortgage loan by fraud which Hernandez used to buy the victim's home from Mendoza.

Both defendants then are alleged to have laundered the proceeds from the sale of the home to pay for personal expenses noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In July of 2024, Hernandez allegedly sold the same Oxnard home to an unrelated third party and in the case of both sales, the owner of the residence did not receive any compensation explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The couple were arrested on Aug. 26, following an investigation by the District Attorney's Office Real Estate Fraud Unit and Senior Deputy District Attorney Dominic Kardum has been tasked with prosecuting the case shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Mendoza and Hernandez pled not guilty to all charged counts during their first court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 27 and are next due in court for a bail review hearing on Aug. 29 stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both remain in custody with bail set at $100,000 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

