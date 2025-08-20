Man arrested for burglarizing administrative building at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif. – On Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for burglarizing the administrative building at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

On Aug. 18, around 11:32 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a motion sensor alarm activated at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Boulevard stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers arrived at the fairgrounds and discovered that a window at the Administrative Building had been broken with a rock and somebody had entered the building detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, one office had been "ransacked", it appeared as though multiple other offices had been entered during the break-in, and evidence collected at the scene revealed that someone had tried to gain access to a computer in one of the offices.

No items of significance were taken from the building noted the Ventura Police Department.

On Aug. 19, a detective reviewed the security camera footage from the fairgrounds and identified "distinctive clothing" that the single suspect captured on camera was wearing during the burglary shared the Ventura Police Department.

Later the same day, the detective spotted a person wearing similar clothing walking near the intersection of Thompson Boulevard and Chestnut Street stated the Ventura Police Department.

The detective and responding patrol officers detained the person, later identified as a 29-year-old man, and confirmed he was the person responsible for the burglary at the fairgrounds explained the Ventura Police Department.

The 29-year-old was arrested and taken to the Ventura County Jail where he was booked on a charge of burglary shared the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.