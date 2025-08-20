Fillmore woman arrested for attempted murder

FILLMORE, Calif. – On Tuesday, a 35-year-old Fillmore woman was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 36-year-old Fillmore man.

On Aug. 19, around 12:02 p.m., deputies from the Fillmore Station were dispatched to the 600 block of Ventura Street for a reported stabbing stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a man, later identified as a 36-year-old Fillmore man, with a stab wound and he was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital for further medical care shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Personnel at the Fillmore Patrol Station identified the suspect as a 35-year-old Fillmore woman with a violent criminal history who is currently on probation with search terms explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a collaboration of the Ventura County Transportation Commission, RATP Dev USA, detectives, and alert community members helped to locate the woman who was leaving the Fillmore area using county transportation and heading towards Santa Paula.

At 4:48 p.m., the 35-year-old was spotted boarding a bus in Santa Paula heading to Ventura and she was safely taken into custody after she exited the bus near the County Government Center detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Fillmore woman was then booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for attempted murder as well as her outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.