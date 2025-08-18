Man arrested for carjacking and resisting arrest early Monday morning

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 33-year-old man was taken into custody early Monday morning after allegedly carjacking a Carls Jr. employee leaving work Sunday evening.

On Aug. 17, around 7:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported carjacking at the Carl's Jr. at 1208 Madera Road stated a press release Monday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

After an initial investigation, officers learned that a man had been at the restaurant for about three hours before an employee went to leave and the man followed him to his car detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, while the Carl's Jr. employee was putting water into his vehicle's radiator, the man informed the employee that he needed his car, punched the employee, and grabbed the keys before fleeing in the vehicle to an unknown location.

The alleged carjacker left "numerous personal belongings" behind, inside of the Carl's Jr. and further investigation identified him as a 33-year-old transient with multiple arrests and a prior term in prison explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

On Aug. 18, around 4:12 a.m., officers located the 33-year-old walking near Erringer Road and Simi Town Center Way and, after a brief scuffle, took the man into custody noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

The 33-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Jail on charges of carjacking, resisting arrest, and being under the influence of a controlled substance stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

As of Monday, the victim's black Honda Civic with a California license plate of 8TDW248 has not been found. If you spot the vehicle, you are asked to contact Simi Valley Police at 805-583-6950.