Case of Tuberculosis identified at McKevett Elementary; County to begin testing next week

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A single case of Tuberculosis has been identified at McKevett Elementary Academy of Visual and Performing Arts and all students and staff are currently being evaluated for potential exposure.

According to the Ventura County Public Health, a Tuberculosis Control team is testing students and staff who had close contact with the person identified with the disease.

Each person who had close contact will be notified of their exposure and free testing will begin next week at the school shared Ventura County Public Health.

Anyone who tests positive for the active infection will receive follow-up testing and, if needed, medication to prevent the development of the active disease explained Ventura County Public Health.

Ventura County Public Health will host an informational meeting for the public on Monday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Isbell Middle School at 221 South 4th Street.

"We know that news like this can be unsettling, especially when it can involve our children," said Dr. Uldine Castel, Ventura County's Public Health Officer. "The top priority is the health and safety of the students, staff, and community. Our Public Health team is working hand-in-hand with Santa Paula Unified School District and others in the community. We'll be here every step of the way to answer questions and provide support. This is a caring, close-knit community, who look out for each other, and we will get through this."

Tuberculosis is a serious, but slow-growing and treatable bacterial disease that usually affects the lungs.

The disease is transmitted between people through microscopic droplets that enter the air when a person with the active version of the diseases coughs or sneezes shared Ventura County Public Health.

Not everyone exposed will become infected and there is an important distinction between the infection and disease noted Ventura County Public Health.

Tuberculosis infections mean the germs are inactive in the body and the person is not sick and cannot spread the disease, but the infection can progress into the diseases explained Ventura County Public Health.

Tuberculosis disease means that the germs are active and symptoms can include frequent coughing, fever, weight loss, night sweats, coughing up blood, and fatigue detailed Ventura County Public Health.

A hotline has been established for those with questions at 805-385-9444 by Ventura County Public Health. More information can be here and here.