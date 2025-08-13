Omar Hernandez Ruiz of Santa Paula accused of conspiring to transport drugs while incarcerated

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Omar Hernandez Ruiz, an inmate serving a 156 year sentence for a 2013 Santa Paula murder, has been charged with conspiracy to transport methamphetamine on behalf of a criminal street gang.

On Nov. 14, 2024, a person associated with Ruiz was arrested while transporting over nine pounds of methamphetamine stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Ruiz is accused of coordinating the transportation of large quantities of narcotics using multiple co-conspirators from September to November of 2024 while serving a 156 year sentence for murder and assault of a peace officer at California State Prison, Centinela.

Ruiz was arraigned on a charge of violating California Penal Code 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime as well as the following special allegations:

PC 186.22(b)(1)-Street Terrorism

PC 667S3-Strike Three

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony

PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which Crime was Carried Out Indicate Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(10)-Crime Involved Large Quantity of Contraband

CRC 4.421(b)(2)-Defendant's Prior Convictions are Numerous or of Increasing Seriousness

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant Has Served a Prior Prison Term

During his arraignment on Aug. 11, Ruiz pled not guilty all charges and he is next due in court on Aug. 20 for an early disposition conference detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Steve Eckman at 805-384-4771 or through email at Steve.Eckman@venturacounty.gov or Detective Jose Torres at 805-383-8725 or via email at Jose.Torres@venturacounty.org.