Surf Rodeo Speakeasy rides high at Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif.-The Surf Rodeo Speakeasy is riding high at the Ventura County Fair.

Sitting on Saturn, Raging Arb and the Redheads, Skadaddyz and other bands are playing at the Speakeasy.

Since there isn’t a Surf Rodeo competition this year due to construction by the beach the Surf Rodeo family created a speakeasy.

The 21-and-over-crowd can find beyond the rides and before the entrance to the rodeo arena in the garden area.

J.D. Drury is part of the Surf Rodeo family and said it took them about 7 weeks to set up.

People enter through a sparkling horseshoe.

Once insid they can enjoy the Stargirl Lounge and the Golden Pony Bar and concert stage.

"Seeing everyone come in with smiles on their faces is a testament to what we did, something that we hoped everyone would love and they do,” said Drury.

There is also a Surf Rodeo merchandise booth with people on hand to direct fairgoers to the speakeasy.

Like the fair, the Surf Rodeo Speakeasy runs through Sunday.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org