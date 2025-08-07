Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fire crews tackling 1051-acre fire south of Lake Piru: Evacuation orders and warnings in place

PG&E
By
Updated
today at 4:21 pm
Published 3:36 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are tackling a 1051-acre fire known as the Canyon Fire, just south of Lake Piru in Ventura County, according to FIRIS Intel 24.

Source: CAL FIRE

The fire first broke out just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 and evacuation orders are in place for the following zones of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties according to FIRIS Intel 24:

  • PIRU-14
  • PIRU-01
  • PIRU-05
  • LAKP-06
  • LAKP-04
  • LPF-009
  • LPF-010
  • LPF-012
  • SLC-222
  • SLC-223
  • SLC-259
  • SLC-260
  • SLC-296
  • CAS-OAKCANYON
  • CAS-VALVERDE
  • CAS-HASLEY

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas, according to FIRIS Intel 24:

  • CAS-ROMERO
  • CAS-INDUSTRY
  • CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B
  • CAS-SLOAN
  • CAS-GREENHILL
  • CAS-CAMBRIDGE
  • CAS-HILLCREST
  • LAKP-01
  • LAKP-02
  • LPF-007
  • LPG-008
  • SLC-193
  • SLC-194
  • SLC-221
  • SLC-238
  • SLC-258
  • SLC-293
  • SLC-294
  • SLC-295

More information on this evolving fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content