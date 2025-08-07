Fire crews tackling 1051-acre fire south of Lake Piru: Evacuation orders and warnings in place

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are tackling a 1051-acre fire known as the Canyon Fire, just south of Lake Piru in Ventura County, according to FIRIS Intel 24.

Source: CAL FIRE

The fire first broke out just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 and evacuation orders are in place for the following zones of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties according to FIRIS Intel 24:

PIRU-14

PIRU-01

PIRU-05

LAKP-06

LAKP-04

LPF-009

LPF-010

LPF-012

SLC-222

SLC-223

SLC-259

SLC-260

SLC-296

CAS-OAKCANYON

CAS-VALVERDE

CAS-HASLEY

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas, according to FIRIS Intel 24:

CAS-ROMERO

CAS-INDUSTRY

CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B

CAS-SLOAN

CAS-GREENHILL

CAS-CAMBRIDGE

CAS-HILLCREST

LAKP-01

LAKP-02

LPF-007

LPG-008

SLC-193

SLC-194

SLC-221

SLC-238

SLC-258

SLC-293

SLC-294

SLC-295

More information on this evolving fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.