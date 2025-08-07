Fire crews tackling 1051-acre fire south of Lake Piru: Evacuation orders and warnings in place
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are tackling a 1051-acre fire known as the Canyon Fire, just south of Lake Piru in Ventura County, according to FIRIS Intel 24.
Source: CAL FIRE
The fire first broke out just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 and evacuation orders are in place for the following zones of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties according to FIRIS Intel 24:
- PIRU-14
- PIRU-01
- PIRU-05
- LAKP-06
- LAKP-04
- LPF-009
- LPF-010
- LPF-012
- SLC-222
- SLC-223
- SLC-259
- SLC-260
- SLC-296
- CAS-OAKCANYON
- CAS-VALVERDE
- CAS-HASLEY
Evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas, according to FIRIS Intel 24:
- CAS-ROMERO
- CAS-INDUSTRY
- CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B
- CAS-SLOAN
- CAS-GREENHILL
- CAS-CAMBRIDGE
- CAS-HILLCREST
- LAKP-01
- LAKP-02
- LPF-007
- LPG-008
- SLC-193
- SLC-194
- SLC-221
- SLC-238
- SLC-258
- SLC-293
- SLC-294
- SLC-295
More information on this evolving fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.