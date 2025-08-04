Skip to Content
Bakersfield man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting at Jolly Spirits Liquor

By
Published 2:25 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – A 20-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested in Oxnard Sunday in connection with a shooting at Jolly Spirits Liquor in Port Hueneme earlier the same day.

On Sunday, Aug. 3, around 11:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at Jolly Spirits Liquor at 848 N. Ventura Road stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department Monday.

Officers located a man at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and he was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Detectives located the suspected gunman's vehicle several hours later in Oxnard and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a firearm noted the Port Hueneme Police Department.

According to Port Hueneme Police, the 20-year-old driver of the vehicle from Bakersfield was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or via email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also share your information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting its website here.

