Gabriel Torres of Port Hueneme convicted of attempted murder in connection with December 2022 shooting in Oxnard

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, a jury found Gabriel Torres of Port Hueneme guilty of attempted murder in connection with a December 2022 shooting in Oxnard.

The Ventura County-based jury also found true the following special allegations:

PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Causing Great Bodily Injury

PC 12022.7(a)-Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed With and Used a Weapon

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct Indicating a Serious Danger to Society

Torres is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 8 in courtroom 45 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces up to 34 years to life in state prison and he remains in custody without bail stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Torres drove to the victim's home in Oxnard, walked into a nearby alley, and fired six rounds from a handgun at close range, hitting the victim three times before fleeing the scene in his vehicle detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office shared that the victim was hospitalized for two weeks while recovering from their injuries.

Surveillance footage recovered from the scene captured a partial license plate and a male figure that matched Torres' description noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on Dec. 31, 2022, Torres' vehicle was spotted by Oxnard Police officers who initiated a pursuit and during the chase, Torres threw a 9mm pistol out of the window of his vehicle.

The weapon was recovered and later forensic analysis matched it to the gun used in the Dec. 23 shooting explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Analysis of Torres' cell phone location data corroborated his location on the day of the shooting added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This was an execution-style attack carried out in broad daylight with complete disregard for human life and public safety," said Supervising Senior Deputy District Attorney Blake Heller. "Thanks to the swift efforts of the Oxnard Police Department, we were able to link the evidence that pointed to the defendant as the shooter. This verdict sends a clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our community."