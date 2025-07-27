Surfers sign board for surf instructor struck by train

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Some people send get well cards, surfers and friends of Elieah Boyd are sending a get well surfboard.

Boyd is recovering from a train accident that severed one of her arms in early July.

The 24 year old was carrying an e-bike over train tracks on her way to the beach when she was struck in early July.

The surfing instructor is recovering from surgery to re-attach her injured limb.

Boyd's story made the front page of Sunday's Ventura County Star.

Surfers wrote words of encouragement, stoke and love on the surfboard.

They hope she will be able able to ride it someday.