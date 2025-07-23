Three Simi Valley teens arrested in connection with late night carjacking Wednesday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Three Simi Valley teens were arrested for carjacking after allegedly taking a car from a man in the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center parking lot Tuesday evening.

On July 22, around midnight, a man reported he was carjacked in the parking lot of the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center while sitting in his vehicle with a female acquaintance stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Wednesday.

While sitting together in the vehicle, three men wearing dark clothing and masks forcibly pulled the man from the vehicle and physically assaulted him before all three men and the woman left the scene in the victim's vehicle explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman may have been complicit in the carjacking.

Around 2 a.m., the vehicle was captured on FLOCK cameras in Santa Monica and officers with the Santa Monica Police Department located the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle before a brief chase began and was terminated detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The vehicle was captured again on FLOCK cameras in Simi Valley around 5:30 a.m. and officers spotted the vehicle near Heywood Street and East Prather Street shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers contacted and arrested three Simi Valley 17-year-olds, two males and one female, near the vehicle and they were all booked on charges of conspiracy and carjacking stated the Simi Valley Police Department.