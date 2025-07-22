Salvador Pena Martinez sentenced to 25 years for 2020 assault and kidnapping of girlfriend

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Salvador Pena Martinez of Oxnard was sentenced to 25 years, four months in prison Monday for the 2020 assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend.

On April 21, 2025, Martinez pled guilty to the following charged counts and special allegations:

Charges

PC 273.5(a)-Inflicting Corporal Injury on Current/Former Spouse/Cohabitant/Fiancé

PC207(a)-Kidnapping

PC 422-Criminal Threats

PC 451(b)-Arson of an Inhabited Structure or Property

VC 2800.0(a)-Evading an Officer with Willful Disregard

PC 29800(a)(1)-Own/Possess/Control of a Firearm by a Felon or Addict

PC 148(A)(1)-Resist, Obstruct, Delay of a Peace Officer or EMT

Special Allegations

PC 12022.7(e)-Domestic Violence Involving Great Bodily Injury

PC 667S3-Prior Strikes

PC 1170(h)(3)-Serious Prior Felony

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant has Engaged in Violent Conduct

CRC 4.421(b)(2)-Defendant’s Prior Convictions

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant Served a Prior Term in Prison or County Jail

CRC 4.421(b)(4)-Defendant was on Probation

CRC 4.421(b)(5)-Defendant’s Prior Performance was Unsatisfactory

PC 451.1(a)-Arson with Aggravating Factors

PC 12022.1(b)-Commission of a Felony After Release on Bail or Own Recognizance

On May 17, 2020, Martinez beat his girlfriend during an argument about her cell phone before chocking and pinning her under his knees until she was unconscious detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Martinez then forced his girlfriend into his truck, threatened to get a gun, and continued to beat her while driving to his cousin's house in Port Hueneme shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Martinez's girlfriend was able to escape and get help from his family who called the police.

Martinez fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement and the woman was transported to the hospital with a concussion, facial bruising, and head wounds that required staples noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Three days later, a fire broke out at the woman's home in Oxnard.

Investigators found a gas can near the origin of the fire and video footage showed a white pickup truck that matched Martinez's vehicle in the area stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Martinez was arrested in connection with the domestic violence assault on May 23 and released on bail five days later and on June 4, officers spotted his vehicle and attempted to arrest him in connection with the May 20 arson explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Martinez led officers on a chase through Oxnard, abandoned his still moving truck, ran from the scene, and briefly fought with officers before being taken into custody.

A search of his truck resulted in the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic handgun added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"While the physical and emotional scars of such a brutal attack may linger, we commend the immense resilience and courage demonstrated by the victim and her family throughout this harrowing ordeal," said Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly who prosecuted the case. "With the resolution of this case, we hope they can now begin the process of healing and rebuilding their lives free from fear."