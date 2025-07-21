Ventura Police investigating Monday morning robbery near Montalvo Square Shopping Center

VENTURA, Calif. – A 58-year-old man was hit in the arm with a crowbar and robbed of money and a pack of cigarettes Monday morning near the Montalvo Square Shopping Center on Victoria Avenue.

On July 21, around 7:21 a.m., dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a witness who reported they saw a man who appeared to be unhoused chasing two people on the walking path north of Montalvo Square Shopping Center with a knife stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers located the unhoused man who shared that he had stopped two people, an 18- to 20-year-old man and a 15- to 18-year-old female, who were trying to steal his bicycle from his camp near El Pollo Loco detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the man confronted the pair with a pocketknife and the involved man used a crowbar to hit the 58-year-old in the arm before taking some money and a pack of cigarettes from the man's shirt pocket.

The man had minor injuries as a result of the incident shared the Ventura Police Department.

Both suspects fled the scene towards Montalvo Hill Park and the pursuing 58-year-old gave chase for a short distance before loosing sight of them explained the Ventura Police Department.

The Ventura Police Department could not locate either suspect and are asking anyone with more information to contact investigators at 805-650-8010.