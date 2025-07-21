Sheriff’s turn to the public for help after Piru man shot outside of Center Street liquor store Sunday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 23-year-old Piru man is in stable condition after being shot outside of a liquor store in the 4000 block of E. Center Street Sunday.

On July 20, around 4:09 p.m., deputies from the Fillmore Station were dispatched to the 4000 block of E. Center Street after several reports of a shooting were received stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a man, later identified as a 23-year-old Piru resident, with a single gunshot wound and he was taken from the scene to a local hospital for further medical treatment and is now in stable condition shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Axel Morales at 805-477-7011 or Detective Dustin Heersche at 805-477-7012.

Tipsters can also use this link or the QR code below to submit and video evidence of the incident.

You can also submit your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.