Ventura Dive & Sport campers get PADI certified

VENTURA, Calif.-A local summer camp is teaching kids to scuba dive.

They spend a few days learning the ropes at the Ventura Dive & Sport pool.

The pool is located in the Ventura Harbor near their dive boat dock.

The campers went to the back side of Anacapa Island two days in a row for their open water dives.

Camper Mikey Farmer said his grandparents found the camp during a visit to Ventura.

"I really like how i can get scuba certified PADI certification and I really also like the ocean and stuff so I like that we get to go to the islands," said Farmer.

Owner Zach Cantrell loves to share his love of the ocean.

"I can't wait to bring theses kids into the ocean," said Cantrell, " and see the look on their faces when they see a school of hundreds of fish or if we are lucky a giant black sea bass swimming by us, it is something they will remember for the rest of their lives."

In less than a week Farmer and another camper achieved their goals.

Cantrell said the PADI certification is good for life.

Campers can also return to the dive shop for refresher courses and diving adventures.

It they get enough campers, instructors plan to have another session this summer.

For more information visit https://venturadive.com