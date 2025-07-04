Over 1,200 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in lead up to Independence Day; Public tiplines are up and running Friday

OXNARD, Calif. – Over 1,200 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from a pickup truck parked in the 700 block of Bryce Canyon Avenue in Port Hueneme Saturday.

On June 27, officers received information about the sale of illegal fireworks from a pickup truck in northern Oxnard and responding officers obtained video footage of a person suspected of selling them stated a press release Friday from the Oxnard Police Department.

The following day, officers spotted the unoccupied truck parked on Bryce Canyon Avenue while conducting a fireworks enforcement detail shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Inside the truck, officers recovered over 1,200 pounds of "illegal and dangerous fireworks" and while the suspect has been identified, the investigation is ongoing detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The truck was towed and the fireworks were stored in a secure location added the Oxnard Police Department.

All fireworks are illegal in Oxnard, but each year in June, many fireworks complaints are received noted the Oxnard Police Department Friday.

In 2024, 858 fireworks calls were received in the month before the July 4th celebration and an additional 304 calls, emails, and messages were received from area residents on the Police Department's fireworks hotlines and email tip line shared the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, 56 fireworks citations were issued in 2024, including 31 on July 4th alone and 1,909 pounds of fireworks were seized from businesses and people leading up to Independence Day.

Anyone caught using or possessing fireworks is subject to fines ranging from $250 up to $1000 depending on how dangerous the fireworks are considered explained the Oxnard Police Department.

There are a few ways to report illegal fireworks: