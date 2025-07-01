Neil Liam Reb charged with two counts of felony gross vehicular manslaughter for May 6 collision that killed an elderly Newbury Park couple

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Neil Liam Reb of Oak Park has been charged with two counts of felony gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Alejandro and Maria Ramirez of Newbury Park on May 6 of this year.

On May 6, around 4:04 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Via Las Brisas and Calle Del Prado for a double fatal traffic collision stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Reb was driving a 2024 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Via Las Brisas at almost twice the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour when he collided with a Volkswagon Tiguan turning to go southbound on Via Las Brisas.

The collision resulted in the deaths of 77-year-old Alejandro Ramirez and 73-year-old Maria Ramirez shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Following an investigation into the fatal incident, Reb was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and he was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Main Jail detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Reb's bail was set at $50,000 which he was able to post and is out of law enforcement custody shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He is currently scheduled for an arraignment on his charges on July 14, 2025, in Ventura County Superior Court added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.