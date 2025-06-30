Ventura Dive & Sport to host Scuba Camp for kids

VENTURA, Calif.-It's not too late to take a deep dive into a summer camp.

Ventura Dive & Sport's Scuba Camp starts on Monday, July 7, and runs through Friday, July 11.

Owner Zach Cantrell said there is still room for 10 to 15 year olds to sign up.

The kids will get PADI certified during the camp.

It begins with 3 days of training on the deck and in the pool at the dive shop in Ventura Harbor .

Then the students will head to the Channel Islands for dives on Thursday and Friday.

"The underwater world is the original world and it covers 75 percent of our planet and some of the best diving in the world is right out here at Anacapa and Jacques Cousteau, who is kind of the father of scuba, this was his favorite place to dive," said Cantrell.

Cantrell and his staff can't wait to introduce young campers to the diving world.

He said he became interested in scuba while looking below the surface of the water on his surfboard.

Now he is hooked.

Students don't need to have their own gear.

Everything, including wetsuits, is included.

And for parents and women there is a PADI Women's Dive Day coming up on July 19th.

For more information visit https://venturadive.com