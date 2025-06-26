Four arrested in connection with May 22 Thousand Oaks stabbing that hospitalized a person for almost a week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Four suspects, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with a stabbing on May 22 in Thousand Oaks of this year that hospitalized a person for almost a week.

On May 22, 2025, patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1600 block of Calle Diamonte stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Arriving deputies and detectives found a person with several stab wounds to his body and he was taken from the scene to a local hospital for further medical treatment detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, who has not been identified by law enforcement, survived and was discharged from the hospital after almost a week shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"Through investigative resources, detectives were able to identify four suspects responsible for the stabbing," noted Thursday's press release from the Ventura Count Sheriff's Office.

On June 20, detectives arrested a 19-year-old Newbury Park man in the area of Calle Turquesa and Avenida del Platino in connection with the stabbing stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 24, detectives arrested two more men, an 18-year-old Newbury Park man and a 23-year-old Thousand Oaks man, in the area of Alamo Street and Tapo Canyon Road in Simi Valley explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A fourth and final person, a 17-year-old Thousand Oaks resident, was arrested in connection with the stabbing detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the three adults were booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the following charges:

PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

PC 186.22(a)-Street Terrorism

All three adults remain in custody with bail set at $250,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The male juvenile was booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about gang activity or criminal acts in the region can report the information to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office while remaining anonymous by calling 805-654-9511.