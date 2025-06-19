Juan Velasquez arrested for sexual relationship with a minor during narcotics investigation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Juan Mex Velasquez, 47, of Santa Paula is in custody in connection with sex crimes involving an underage girl as a result of a narcotics investigation and law enforcement are expecting additional sexual assault survivors to come forward in their ongoing investigation.

Between 2024 and 2025, detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit were conducting a narcotics-related investigation when they uncovered evidence that 47-year-old Juan Mex Velasquez of Santa Paula was in an ongoing sexual relationship with a minor stated a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and uncovered enough evidence to arrest and book Velasquez on the following:

PC 288(c)(1)-Lewd Act on a Child

PC 205-Aggravated Mayhem

PC 261.5(d)-Unlawful Sexual Intercourse

PC 311.4(c)-Use of a Minor for Sex Acts

Velasquez is currently in custody at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $500,000 and the case was forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for prosecution shared the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, detectives believe there may be more sexual assault survivors and are asking anyone with more information to contact Santa Paula Police Investigations Commander Eric Starna at 805-826-2227 or through email at estarna@spcity.org.