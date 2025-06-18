Timothy Padilla of Fillmore facing 17 firearm-related charges after gun sales investigation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Timothy Padilla was charged Tuesday with 17 separate counts related to the illegal possession and sales of firearms after 137 guns, hundreds of weapon magazines, and around 100,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from his Fillmore home earlier this month.

Detectives with the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit began an investigation into an alleged illegal firearms dealer out of Fillmore identified as Timothy Padilla in the first week of June stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found enough evidence to arrest Padilla for a violation of California Penal Code Section 27545-Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm and during the second week of June, a Magistrate of the Ventura County Superior Court signed a search warrant for Padilla's person, residence in Fillmore, vehicles, and other properties detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 13, around 7 a.m., detectives and deputies served a search warrant at Padilla's home in the 800 block of Santa Clara Avenue and the 45-year-old was taken into custody for the early firearm violation explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the search resulted in the seizure of 137 firearms, hundreds of gun magazines, and about 100,000 round of various caliber ammunition.

A thorough examination of the seized firearms determined that there were multiple guns that qualified as assault style firearms including: a Fabrique Nationale Herstal 7.62x51mm NATO rifle, a Mac-10 with a vertical foregrip, a Baretta 9mm pistol with a threaded barrel modified to accept a suppressor, and a M1919 Browning belt-fed machine gun chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO rounds shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation further revealed that Padilla has been unlawfully transferring and selling assault weapons and other firearms to Ventura County residents and he was booked on additional firearms-related charges at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On June 17, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Padilla: