Oxnard Man Released After Being Detained by ICE Agents While Filming Father’s Arrest

OXNARD, Calif. – A U.S. citizen was detained in Oxnard after recording video of federal immigration agents arresting his father during a recent ICE operation.

The man, identified as Juan Ramirez Diaz, was released from an ICE detention center in Los Angeles sometime before 3 p.m. Monday, according to Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benitez. His detention sparked concern among family members and community advocates, who shared video of the incident on social media.

Ramirez Diaz's wife said he was tased during the encounter, which took place in an industrial area near Pacifica Avenue. She had planned to speak during the public comment session at the Oxnard City Council meeting but changed her mind after her husband was released.

Witnesses say tensions have been high in the area following recent immigration enforcement activity. Some residents voiced fears of racial profiling, including one man who said his father, also a U.S. citizen, was recently pulled over but released after showing proof of citizenship.

Police Chief Benitez reiterated that Oxnard Police are not working in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared online by VC Defensa and other immigrant rights organizations. City officials, including the mayor—who previously served as Oxnard’s police chief—have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

More reaction and video from the scene will be featured tonight on the news.