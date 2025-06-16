Spectrum offers reward after fiber optic cables vandalized causing service outages in Los Angeles and Ventura counties Sunday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Spectrum customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had their connectivity interrupted after service lines were vandalized Sunday.

According to Spectrum, fiber optic lines were intentionally cut in Los Angeles causing a temporary outage for customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

In response to the outage, Spectrum announced Monday that, "We are providing a full day credit to those customers whose services were impacted by yesterday’s criminal act of vandalism to Spectrum’s network. The credit will appear on their next bill and no action is required by the customer."

The image below and featured at the top of this article were shared by Spectrum of the intentionally cut fiber optic cables.

Service in Ventura County was restored by technicians around 9 a.m. and the company is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the vandalism.

Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement and can contact Spectrum about the reward at 833-404-8477.

The flyer below from Spectrum details the reward.