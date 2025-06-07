Local Ventura County Doctor and surfer shares beach tips as Summer approaches

OXNARD, Calif. - Summer is just around the corner and some kids have already started Summer break.

A local Ventura county doctor and surfer shared tips on staying safe in the water this summer, such as staying hydrated in the sun, drinking electrolytes and the importance of wearing sunscreen.

"You should always know your limits and not go out in conditions such as big surf that you're not ready for," said Internal Medicine Dr. Ramsey Ulrich. "You want to be respectful in the surf line up, for example, if someone's riding a wave they have priority and you need to as a paddler get out of their way. Stingrays, the season where they are a concern in Southern California are between like May and October. Sometimes you hear when you come in and out of the water to shuffle your feet to try to disrupt the sand and scare them away."

Ramsay says that jelly fish are also common in the summer and if stung to wash immediately with salt water and scrape off any barbs, then proceed to soak the area in hot water to deactivate the toxin.

He also shares that for those trying out surfing this summer to practice being a strong swimmer and paddler.