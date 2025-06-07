Skip to Content
Ventura County

Former Oxnard Mayor Tom Holden Remembered

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:30 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-A former mayor of Oxnard is being remembered for putting his mark on the city.

Friends and family attended a Memorial Mass for Dr. Thomas E. Holden at Santa Clara Church in Oxnard on Friday.

The city closed off a portion of the Oxnard Historic District for a block party style celebration of his life in front of the family home.

Holden was the son of a longtime local business owner.

He was a longtime optometrist.

Holden died following a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by a large family that includes his wife and their three sons, Patrick, Jack and Nicholas.

Holden was 71 years old.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content