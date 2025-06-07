Former Oxnard Mayor Tom Holden Remembered

OXNARD, Calif.-A former mayor of Oxnard is being remembered for putting his mark on the city.

Friends and family attended a Memorial Mass for Dr. Thomas E. Holden at Santa Clara Church in Oxnard on Friday.

The city closed off a portion of the Oxnard Historic District for a block party style celebration of his life in front of the family home.

Holden was the son of a longtime local business owner.

He was a longtime optometrist.

Holden died following a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by a large family that includes his wife and their three sons, Patrick, Jack and Nicholas.

Holden was 71 years old.