Alfredo Vasquez convicted of assault with a deadly weapon after 2020 hiking trail stabbing

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Alfredo Vasquez of Moorpark was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon after he attacked another hiker using a knife on a Simi Valley trail in July of 2020.

On July 9, 2020, a man was hiking with a friend at the Simi Valley Cross trail when they passed several groups of people including a pair of men one of whom was Vasquez stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, as the groups passed, Vasquez asked "Where you from?" and when the man verbally responded, Vasquez attacked the man with a knife, stabbing him twice in the chest and slashed his forearm.

The man was left with serious injuries that left permanent scars and was able to flee down the trail and got help in a nearby neighborhood from a stranger after he had knocked on the door and asked for help and he was taken to Los Robles Hospital for medical treatment shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During an investigation of the incident, detectives with the Simi Valley Police Department recovered the stabbing victim's white t-shirt that had stains with Vasquez's blood and a grey t-shirt that DNA testing tied to Vasquez explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed the stabbed man fleeing the area shirtless and bleeding followed minutes later by a pair of men, one of whom matched Vasquez's description and was also shirtless detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On June 4, 2025, a Ventura County jury found Vasquez guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and found true the special allegation that the crime had been gang-related and that the crime had caused great bodily injury in commission of a felony stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Paul Baelly also found true the additional aggravating factors: that the crime involved great violence, that Vasquez was armed with and used a weapon, and that Vasquez had engaged in violent conduct detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Ventura County residents should feel safe and secure while hiking on our beautiful trails, not worried about encountering gang violence," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer who prosecuted the case. "We would like to thank the jurors for their careful and thoughtful deliberation, holding the defendant accountable for this vicious, gang-motivated attack."

Vasquez is scheduled for sentencing on July 3 in courtroom 26 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces 14 years in state prison noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains in custody without bail added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.