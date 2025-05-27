Oxnard man arrested in connection with large seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives have dismantled a local drug trafficking operation, seized narcotics from two locations, and arrested a 35-year-old Oxnard man after a month-long investigation.

On May 22, narcotics detectives served search warrants at two locations linked to a local trafficking operation and a 35-year-old Oxnard man stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

A search of the two Oxnard locations -a residence in the 200 block of South E Street and a public storage facility in the 200 block of Montgomery Avenue- resulted in the seizure of about three pounds of methamphetamine, about 850 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, ammunition, money believed to be associated with the sale of narcotics, and additional evidence of drug sales detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The featured image of this article shows the items seized during the search warrants on May 22, 2025.

The 35-year-old Oxnard man was confirmed to have been connected to the sale of drugs in the local area and is a previously convicted felony who is restricted from possessing firearms or ammunition noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old was arrested and booked into the the Ventura County Main Jail of the following violations:

H&S 11351-Possession For Sales of a Controlled Substance

H&S 11370.1-Possession of a Controlled Substance with a Firearm

H&S 11378-Possession For Sale of a Controlled Substance

PC 29800(a)(1)-Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Felon

PC 30305(a)(1)-Person Prohibited from Possessing Ammunition

The 35-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $250,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The month-long investigation was conducted by the Ventura County Combined Agency Team which is made up of investigators from local and federal law enforcement agencies

The multi-jurisdictional collaborative initiative aims to reduce the impact of major and mid-level drug offenders and organizations in Ventura County.