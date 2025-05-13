Father Detained by ICE at Oxnard Gas Station, Leaving his Two Children Still in Car

OXNARD, Calif. – A local advocacy group reports a father was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at an Oxnard gas station, leaving behind his two children still in the vehicle at the gas pump.

805 UndocuFund says on May 4th, around 9:30am, a man stopped at a Sinclar gas station at the intersection of Ventura Rd. and Wooley Blvd. in Oxnard. A witness says as the man got out of his truck to pump his gas, a group of vehicles pulled up and surrounded him.

Fox 11 details the man was taken into custody quickly, leaving one minor child and their older 19-year-old sibling in their father's truck. The group says the children were "old enough to be left alone but unable to drive, stranded, and powerless to leave."

The witness told 805 UndocuFund he helped the children move the truck away from the pump, they then called their sister to come pick them up.

The identity of the man was not released, and why he was detained is unknown.