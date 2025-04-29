John Edward Kalil of Oxnard convicted of six felony counts of child molestation Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, John Edward Kalil of Oxnard was convicted by a Ventura County jury of six felony counts of child molestation.

The jury also found true the special allegations that there were multiple victims under the age of 14 and that Kalil had committed substantial sexual conduct stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Between 2014 and 2020, Kalil molested two children in the home that they shared and both survivors reported the abuse after another family member who was also allegedly molesting them detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The teenage victims were not only sexually abused by the defendant but are also alleged victims in a pending sexual abuse case against another family member," explained Senior Deputy District Attorney Stuart Gardner. "While the trauma they endured may never fully heal, this verdict marks the beginning of their journey toward recovery."

Kalil remains in custody without bail and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, 2025, in courtroom 26 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces 150 years in state prison shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.