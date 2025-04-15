Austin Eis sentenced to 85 years for violent crime spree that caused the death of a teen and injuries to several others

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Austin Allen Eis of Camarillo was sentenced to 85 years to life in state prison after his crime spree culminated in the murder of 15-year-old Wesley Welling and injured several others.

On February 10, 2025, Eis pleaded guilty to the following ten felony charges and admitted to the listed special allegations:

Charges

PC 187(a)-Murder

Six Counts of PC 664/187(a)-Attempted Murder

Two Counts of PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 236-False Imprisonment by Violence

Special Allegations

PC 189-First Degree Murder

PC 664(a)-Premeditated Attempted Murder

PC 12022(b)(1)-Use of a Deadly Weapon

PC 12022.7(a)-Personal Infliction of Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony

All charged counts are strike offenses under California's Three Strikes Law added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the two-day sentencing hearing, survivors and the families of people impacted by Eis' actions in April of 2023 shared statements with the court and the defendant directly including Wesley Welling's mother Kelly.

"No nightmare I can ever have is worse than waking up to this reality—to know that the last thing my son might have seen is your face," said Kelly during Tuesday's sentencing. "You robbed me of my son and the world of a boy who would have become an amazing man. At 15, he was already more of a man than you could ever be. You are not seen as powerful. You are seen as the coward that you are who chose to hurt children."

Wesley Welling courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office

"Everyone else will move on—you will go to prison, your lawyer to her next case, but Wesley is never coming back. Every day from this point on is filled with an emptiness. There are no words to describe this pain," Kelly added.

On April 18, 2023, Eis carried out a series of attacks that started with a stabbing at a Wal-Mart in Simi Valley and culminated with him intentionally driving into a group of students standing outside of Westlake High School detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, witnesses reported that Eis accelerated before impact and his vehicle overturned after colliding with a bus stop.

Eis later admitted he targeted the students out of personal frustration and a desire to commit mass violence and an investigation revealed evidence of years of violent ideation, admiration for mass murderers, and extremist beliefs explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The sentence delivered today reflects not only the calculated brutality of the crimes committed, but the profound and lasting impact on an entire community," stated Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee who prosecuted the case. "These families have endured unspeakable pain, and their words in court gave voice to the lives forever altered by this defendant’s actions. This sentence brings finality without forcing them to relive their trauma in trial."