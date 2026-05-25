Chalk it up to Creativity: I Madonnari Festival Boasts Beautiful Concrete Canvases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The plaza outside Old Mission Santa Barbara has transformed into a colorful open-air art gallery this Memorial Day weekend as the 40th annual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival returned to Santa Barbara.

More than 150 artists gathered on the Mission grounds, using chalk pastels to create large-scale works of art directly on the pavement — continuing a tradition inspired by the Italian “Madonnari,” street painters who created religious artwork in public spaces centuries ago.

For local artist Kieran Meaney, the festival has become a lifelong tradition.

“I've been attending this festival as an artist for maybe 17 years,” Meaney said. “I've been doing my own square since I was seven years old. My dad has been doing his own square for 30 years.”

Meaney said part of the excitement comes from the spontaneity of creating art outdoors.

“A lot of the decisions I'm making are on the spot,” she said. “A lot of the colors that I used, I didn't know what colors I was going to do until I'm on the ground drawing. And I think that's part of the fun.”

Visitors spent the weekend walking through rows of vibrant artwork while watching artists continue their creations in real time.

“You can watch the artists at work and you feel a part of it,” said attendee Debbie Posner of Los Angeles. “Some of them have been here since Saturday working.”

The festival featured a wide range of artistic styles and emotional themes.

Local artist Phil Roberts created a portrait piece featuring several close friends — including some who have passed away.

“The level to perform, to paint your friends really well is pretty high and it's kind of intense,” Roberts said. “We have a few people that I portrayed that aren't with us any longer. So it's a little emotional.”

Festival goers said the artwork sparked both curiosity and reflection.

“It does a great job of conveying innocence and curiosity and this kind of otherworldly space or realm,” one attendee said of a favorite piece.

Another Santa Barbara resident said they were drawn to artworks that felt more abstract and open to interpretation.

“I like ones that are a little more confusing to me and ones that I sort of have to look at for a while and figure out what the artist was intending,” he said.

Beyond the artwork itself, the festival also serves a larger purpose. Proceeds benefit The Children's Creative Project, a nonprofit that supports arts education programs in local schools.

Roberts said the arts help students develop creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills.

“It really develops your skills of solving problems, being inventive, being independent, coming up with your own ideas and solutions,” Roberts said. “It's a huge self-confidence builder.”