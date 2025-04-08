Marcelino Arias Arca of Oxnard sentenced to 480 years for the molestation of two children Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Marcelino Arias Arca of Oxnard was sentenced to 480 years to life in state prison for the molestation of two underage family members between 2005 and 2014.

Arca was previously convicted of six felony counts of lewd acts on a child by a Ventura County jury on March 5, 2025.

The jury also found true the special allegation that there were multiple victims and Arca admitted to the following special allegations including that he had two prior strike convictions for molestation in 1988:

PC 667.61(d)(1)-Aggravated Circumstances/Prior Conviction

PC 667.61(e)(5)-Multiple Victims

PC 667S3-Prior Strike Three

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony, Prison Eligibility

PC 667(a)(10-Serious Felony Prior

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Arca molested two children under the age of 14 in multiple locations over several years that he had access to through a familial relationship.

Both sexual assault survivors reported the abuse to a trusted family member years later shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Decades ago, this defendant went to prison for sexually abusing a child. When given a second chance, he chose not to change—instead, he went on to sexually abuse two more children, this time within his own family," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Ben Moreno. "This sentence reflects the severe and lasting harm he caused and sends a clear message that child sexual abuse will not be tolerated, especially by repeat offenders."