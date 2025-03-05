Marcelino Arias Arca convicted of six felony counts of lewd acts on two children Wednesday

OXNARD, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Marcelino Arias Arca of Oxnard was convicted of six felony counts of lewd acts on a child.

The jury also found true or Arca admitted to the following special allegations:

PC 667.61(d)(1)-Aggravated Circumstances/Prior Conviction

PC 667.61(e)(5)-Multiple Victims

PC 667S3-Prior Strike Three

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony, Prison Eligibility

PC 667(a)(10-Serious Felony Prior

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, between 2005 and 2014, Arca molested two children under the age of 14 that he had a familial relationship with in multiple locations.

Both survivors reported the abuse to a family member years later and Arca had a prior conviction for child molestation from 1988 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Arca is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 7, 2025, where he faces up to 480 years to life in prison detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"I applaud the two victims for their extraordinary courage in coming forward and facing their abuser," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Ben Moreno. "Because of their bravery, this defendant will never again have the opportunity to harm a child. I also want to thank the jury for their careful attention to the evidence and their commitment to justice. Although today’s verdict cannot undue the harm the defendant caused, I hope it gives the victims the closure they so desperately deserve."