Ventura County

Metrolink train crash kills driver in Camarillo Monday afternoon

today at 3:39 pm
Published 3:54 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A Metrolink train carrying eight people crashed into a car, killing its driver, at the Las Posas Road and Fifth Street railroad crossing between Camarillo and Oxnard around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Nobody on the train was injured, but the northbound section of Las Posas Road and the eastbound section of Fifth Street are closed as of 4:00 p.m., detailed the VCFD.

The cause of this train crash remains under investigation.

