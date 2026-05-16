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Fire

Vegetation fire breaks out in Orcutt

SBCFD
By
today at 5:44 pm
Published 5:56 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews are battling a vegetation fire near West Clark Ave. and Highway 1 in Orcutt.

It first broke out just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to reach the incident, according to the SBCFD.

More information will be provided once it becomes available to Your News Channel.

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Caleb Nguyen

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