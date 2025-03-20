Aaron Wayne Bouffard of Oxnard sentenced to 16 months for possession of child pornography

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Aaron Wayne Bouffard of Oxnard was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in state prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Bouffard was also sentenced to a concurrent two-year sentence for probation violation in a separate felony case added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

On Jan. 31, 2025, Bouffard pled guilty to his felony possession or control of child sexual abuse material charge and admitted to the special allegation that he had more than 600 images, but that special allegation was struck by the judge in this case during Wednesday's sentencing hearing over the objection of the prosecuting attorney explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In April of 2023, Homeland Security Investigations Ventura received information from an cryptocurrency marketplace platform that a person -later identified as Bouffard- was using Bitcoin to purchase child sexual abuse material stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Using a federal search warrant, Homeland Security Investigations Ventura was able to recover thousands of child sexual abuse material in the form of images from multiple devices at Bouffard's home in Oxnard shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Bouffard was arrested by the Ventura Police Department on Sep. 20, 2024, while he was already on probation for a 2021 felony child endangerment case detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Bouffard is a former English teacher at Rio Mesa High School, but his employment ended in 2021 after his conviction.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office stated that their office originally sought a four-year prison term for the possession of child sexual abuse material conviction and probation violation.

"Possession of child pornography causes irreparable harm to vulnerable children," said Deputy District Attorney Katherine Plante who prosecuted the case. "As a former teacher, parent and felony probationer, the defendant should have understood better than anyone the responsibility we all share to protect our children."