Aaron Wayne Bouffard of Oxnard charged with felony possession of child sexual abuse material

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Aaron Wayne Bouffard of Oxnard has been charged with one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material and the special allegation that he had more than 600 of those images.

In April 2023, Homeland Security Investigations Ventura received a tip from an online cryptocurrency platform about a person, later identified as Bouffard, allegedly using Bitcoin to buy child sexual abuse material stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Using a federal search warrant, Homeland Security Investigations Ventura recovered thousands of child sexual abuse material images from multiple devices at Bouffard's Oxnard home detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Bouffard was arrested on Sep. 20, 2024, while on probation for a 2021 case of child endangerment shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During his arraignment on Oct. 7, Bouffard pled not guilty to his felony charge and he remains in custody without bail due to a violation of his probation explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Tommy Brizuela Jr. at Tommy.D.Brizuela@hsi.dhs.gov.