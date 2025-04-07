Woman transported to Sierra Vista Hospital after two-vehicle collision on Highway 46 Friday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman was transported with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 46 at Jardine Road Friday evening.

On April 4, around 8:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 46 near Jardine Road in unincorporated San Luis Obispo County stated a press release from California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) Monday.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old woman was driving a gray Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 46 approaching Jardine Road in the left turn lane while a 65-year-old man driving a black Ford F-350 was heading westbound on Highway 46 detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Honda Civic failed to yield to oncoming traffic and drove directly into the path of the Ford F-350 which caused the vehicles to collide.

The 26-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was suspected of having major injuries and she was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for further treatment noted the CHP.

Alcohol nor drugs were determined to have been a factor in the collision, but the investigation is still ongoing shared the CHP.